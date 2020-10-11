Brooks (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Brooks will miss his second consecutive game due to a lingering ankle sprain. The Seahawks have a bye scheduled for Week 6, so the rookie first-round pick's next chance to take the field won't come until Oct. 25 in Arizona.
