Seahawks' Josh Forrest: Diagnosed with sprained foot
Forrest sprained his foot during Sunday's victory over the 49ers, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports. "He sprained his foot fairly significantly. It's going to be a problem," head coach Pete Carroll said after the game.
Carroll's comments suggest Forrest could be out for an extended period of time. Only time will tell, though the Steelers should issue an update on his status after Forrest undergoes further testing this week.
