Seahawks' Josh Forrest: Reaches deal with Seattle
The Seahawks signed Forrest off their practice squad Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Forrest will assume the roster spot of fullback Tre Madden (calf), who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. With several members of the Seahawks' defense managing injuries and facing a quick turnaround for the Thursday night matchup with the Cardinals, the linebacker could be active for the contest and pick up some snaps, most of which would likely come on special teams.
