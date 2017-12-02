Seahawks' Josh Forrest: Ruled out Sunday
Forrest (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Forrest was unable to practice this week due to the sprained foot, which he sustained in the Week 12 win over the 49ers. The Seahawks will miss his presence on special teams, but the team doesn't rely on him to contribute much on defense.
