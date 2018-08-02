Seahawks' Josh Forrest: Signs with Seattle
Forrest signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Forrest played in two games with Seattle in 2017, with his role coming primarily on special teams. He sprained his foot in the latter half of the season and ended the year on IR. He'll have a chance to earn a roster spot once again in a depth linebacker and special teams role.
