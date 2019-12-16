Gordon hauled in a 58-yard pass on his only target in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. He also threw an interception.

Gordon continues to work as the No. 3 wideout behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but he only played 25 of a possible 67 offensive snaps (37 percent). The 28-year-old Gordon managed to feature his field-stretching abilities, however, setting up Tyler Lockett for a touchdown a few plays later. Over five games with the Seahawks, Gordon has yet to surpass two receptions, but he'll look to break out in Week 16 against the Cardinals' league-worst passing defense (294.2 yards allowed per game).