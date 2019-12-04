Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Catches one pass in win
Gordon caught his only target, a 10-yard gain during Monday's 37-30 win over Minnesota.
Gordon broke over the middle for a third-down conversion during Seattle's second drive of the game Monday to set up a game-tying touchdown. He wasn't targeted again. He hasn't quite rounded into form yet with four catches for 47 yards in three games with Seattle and you should probably wait until he puts together a nice game or two before turning to him. Sunday offers a tough matchup against division rival Los Angeles and the league's 10th-ranked pass defense.
