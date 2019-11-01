Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Claimed by Seattle
Gordon (knee) was awarded to the Seahawks off waivers Friday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
The Seahawks ranked 28th in waiver priority, so it's quite possible they were the only team to put in a claim. Before waiving Gordon on Thursday, the Patriots placed him on injured reserve last week, though he reportedly expects to be healthy at some point in early-to-mid November. While Gordon won't be available for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will take a look at the wide receiver in practice next week before determining his availability for the Nov. 11 game against the 49ers, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
