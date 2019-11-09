Play

Gordon (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

For the second straight session with his new squad, Gordon's reps were capped as he tends to an ankle injury. On Friday, both coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer touched on Gordon. While Carroll told KIRO Radio 97.3 that he's unsure whether the wide receiver will be available Monday in San Francisco, Schottenheimer noted Gordon is "moving around really good out there," per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Gordon's activity level hasn't been enough to upgrade to full participation, but he seems to be trending toward his debut with the team, as long as Carroll and company are confident he's picked up the playbook.

