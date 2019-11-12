Play

Gordon is listed as active Monday in San Francisco.

Gordon was listed as a limited participant on his first two appearances on Seahawks injury reports, but after practicing in full Saturday, he didn't have a designation for this contest. He'll thus have a role in his first chance with the team, but the presence of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf hurts Gordon's prospects off the bat.

