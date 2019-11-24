Gordon caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Gordon now has three receptions over two games with the Seahawks, and each one was a third-down conversion. It was a slow day for Seattle's receivers overall, as Russell Wilson completed a season-low 13 passes with no receivers topping 38 yards. Gordon is still looking to find his game with Seattle, and he'll look to leverage another week of practice into increased production Week 13 against the Vikings.