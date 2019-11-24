Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Minimal usage in win
Gordon caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.
Gordon now has three receptions over two games with the Seahawks, and each one was a third-down conversion. It was a slow day for Seattle's receivers overall, as Russell Wilson completed a season-low 13 passes with no receivers topping 38 yards. Gordon is still looking to find his game with Seattle, and he'll look to leverage another week of practice into increased production Week 13 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Two big conversions in debut•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Making debut with team•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Not listed on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Limited again Friday•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Status in limbo for Monday•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Tending to ankle issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...