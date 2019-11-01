Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Move to Seattle official

The Seahawks announced Friday that the team claimed Gordon (knee) off waivers from Patriots, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Confirming what had been reported earlier in the day, Gordon will move on to the third organization of his career after the Patriots released the wideout from injured reserve Thursday. Gordon has been ruled out in advance of the Seahawks' game Sunday against the Buccaneers, but coach Pete Carroll noted that he would evaluate the wideout at practice next week before determining his status for the Nov. 11 game in San Francisco. The former All-Pro could bring some big-play potential to a Seattle offense that counts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as its top options at receiver.