Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he "can't comment" on when Josh Gordon (suspension) will be reinstated, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gordon, who is currently still serving an indefinite suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, re-signed with Seattle early August. When available, he's expected to compete with Phillip Dorsett (foot) and David Moore for work behind top receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but time is running short for Gordon to receive the all-clear ahead of Sept. 13's season-opener in Atlanta.