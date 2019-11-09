Gordon (ankle) is not listed on the Seahawks' injury report heading into Monday's contest against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll wouldn't outright confirm Gordon would play Monday according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, but it certainly appears as if he's healthy enough to make his Seahawks debut. Considering Tyler Lockett (hip) also wasn't listed on the team's final injury report, the Seahawks likely won't force Gordon into action, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the veteran wideout take the field at some point Monday.