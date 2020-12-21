The Seahawks added Gordon (suspension) to the 53-man roster Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Gordon was reinstated to the NFL on Dec. 3, and he's met the terms of his conditional reinstatement. The 29-year-old wide receiver will join the team at practice and meetings this week. According to Condotta, coach Pete Carroll said Monday that "we are planning the week like he has a chance to contribute." Gordon's conditioning will be evaluated during practice, and if all goes well, he should be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rams. It's unlikely that Gordon ever puts together the numbers that earned All-Pro honors back in 2013, but he could establish himself as yet another speedy option in Russell Wilson's arsenal.
More News
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Rejoining team Monday•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Staying ready for Week 16 debut•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Slated to return Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Reinstated by NFL•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Reinstatement timeline uncertain•
-
Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Still waiting on reinstatement call•