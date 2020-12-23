The NFL revealed Tuesday that Gordon will remain on the commissioner's exempt list indefinitely, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse, thus violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement. He won't be allowed to practice or play indefinitely.
