Gordon (suspension) will participate in the Fan Controlled League in the offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Fan Controlled League season ends in late March, so Gordon shouldn't have an issue playing for a NFL team should he be reinstated from his indefinite suspension due to violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Gordon is set to be an unrestricted free agent March 17 and has not played in the NFL since 2019.
