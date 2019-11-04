Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Passes physical
Gordon (knee) passed a physical for the Seahawks and is scheduled to practice this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Seahawks will evaluate Gordon in practice to see if he can play in a Week 10 game against the 49ers on Monday night (Nov. 11). The 28-year-old wideout was claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday, with the Seahawks presumably hoping he can take some of the snaps that have been going to Jaron Brown, David Moore and Malik Turner.
