Gordon hauled in two of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

This was Gordon's best stat line since arriving in Seattle. While his numbers were nothing to write home about, it's intriguing that Gordon recorded 37 offensive snaps, establishing himself as the No. 3 wideout ahead of Malik Turner (15) and David Moore (14). Gordon's promotion was a matter of if, not when, and he seems to be comfortable with the playbook and Russell Wilson, who connected with him on a key fourth down in the fourth quarter. He'll look to break through in Week 15's matchup against the Panthers.