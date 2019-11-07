Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Ready to practice
Gordon is scheduled to practice Thursday, with coach Pete Carroll noting that the wide receiver shouldn't have much trouble learning the Seahawks' playbook, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "He's a smart football guy," Carroll said. "He's going to get it. It's not going to take him very long."
The Seahawks are trying to prepare Gordon for Monday's game against the 49ers, though he'll likely have a part-time role if he's deemed ready to play. He was claimed off waivers last Friday and passed a physical at the beginning of this week. The knee injury he suffered with the Patriots doesn't seem to be an issue at this stage.
