The Seahawks remain hopeful that Gordon (suspension) will be reinstated by the NFL in the coming weeks, though the team has yet to receive an official timeline on a decision from the league, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The NFL banned Gordon indefinitely last December for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, marking the sixth suspension of his career. Though Gordon applied for reinstatement July 17 and reached an agreement in early September to re-sign with Seattle, he's stuck in a holding pattern while he waits for the league to approve his request to resume his career. Garafolo speculates that the NFL may be viewing Gordon's indefinite suspension as a year-long one, in which case the wideout might not be cleared to play until Week 10. His previous violation is believed to have occurred after Week 9 of the 2019 campaign, as the Patriots mysteriously chose to waive him around that time before news of his suspension became public knowledge just under two months later.