Gordon (suspension) has met the terms of his conditional reinstatement from the league and will rejoin the Seahawks for team activities Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The NFL reinstated Gordon on Dec. 3, but he's only been able to take part in individual workouts and team meetings since that time. The wideout will be integrated into practices next week, and if the Seahawks are satisfied with his conditioning, the 29-year-old could make his 2020 debut Dec. 27 versus the Rams. While the hope of Gordon rediscovering the All-Pro form he showed with the Browns in 2013 is probably a pipe dream at this point, the wideout could give the Seahawks another deep-ball threat that defenses will have to monitor, which may free up receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for more one-on-one matchups.