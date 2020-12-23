The NFL determined Tuesday that Gordon hasn't satisfied all the terms of his conditional reinstatement, and he'll revert to the commissioner's exempt list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Despite being activated Monday, it appears Gordon still has a few more hurdles to clear before he can return to game action. For the time being, Gordon can attend team meetings and participate in individual workouts, but he can't practice or play in games. With that in mind, his status is murky for Sunday's game against the Rams.