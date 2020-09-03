Gordon (suspension) re-signed with the Seahawks on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gordon is hoping to be reinstated from suspension before the start of the season, or at least early on in the year. He never really seized the No. 3 receiver role in Seattle last season, catching seven of 11 targets for 139 yards in five games before a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy led to another indefinite suspension. With Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf locked in as full-time players, the 29-year-old Gordon will need to compete against Phillip Dorsett and David Moore for the No. 3 job.