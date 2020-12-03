While the NFL reinstated Gordon (suspension) on Thursday, he won't be eligible to play until the final two games of the season, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Gordon's most recent suspension will have spanned one year once he's able to return to action. Most of his 27-426-1 line from last season occurred as a member of the Patriots, but he did average 19.9 YPC on his seven receptions with the Seahawks. Once he's able to suit up -- likely Sunday, Dec. 27 against the Rams -- Gordon will serve as a deep threat alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.