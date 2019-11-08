Coach Pete Carroll didn't say whether Gordon (ankle) will be available Monday at San Francisco, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Speaking to the media Friday, Carroll said Gordon "looked pretty good," but the Seahawks will "take it all the way to Monday" as it pertains to his availability. After picking him up off waivers late last week, Gordon was limited at Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury, so health seemingly will play a role in the decision-making process. Because the team doesn't suit up until Monday night, managers will be taking a risk by including him in Week 10 lineups.