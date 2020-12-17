Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Gordon (suspension) has looked good in his recent workouts and remains on track to make his season debut when he's eligible to return from the Commissioner Exempt List in Week 16 versus the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. "Josh's workouts are going great," Carroll said. "He's really fit, he feels really good. He feels like he's ready to jump on a practice field. He'll have all of this week, and then he'll be available to us next week."

Gordon can't technically practice with the Seahawks until next week, but he's been able to take part in individual workouts and team meetings since the NFL reinstated him from his year-long suspension Dec. 3. The lack of on-field reps over the past year means Gordon likely won't be pressed into a major role over the Seahawks' final two regular-season games, as Carroll noted that the wideout still needs to regain full conditioning following the lengthy layoff. That said, Gordon's presence will at least give the Seahawks another downfield threat to complement Russell Wilson's favorite targets, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.