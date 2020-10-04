Gordon (suspension) has yet to hear word from the NFL on the application for reinstatement he submitted June 18, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The league's collective bargaining agreement calls for decision on reinstatement appeals to be made within 60 days, so Gordon is well overdue to receive word from the NFL on the matter. Gordon already reached agreement with Seattle on a new deal back in September, but he won't be eligible to sign a contract with the team until he's formally reinstatement. The NFL previously suspended Gordon for the sixth time in his career back in December following his fifth violation of the league's policies on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.