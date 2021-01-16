The NFL has rescinded Gordon's conditional reinstatement, ESPN's Brady Henderson reports.
The report notes that the decision, which results in Gordon -- who last played in December of 2019 -- being suspended indefinitely, stems for the wide receiver violating terms of his reinstatement under the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
