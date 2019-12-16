Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Suspended indefinitely
Gordon has been suspended indefinitely for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Considering Gordon's repeat offender status, he's likely done for the season. Gordon is coming off his best game with the Seahawks, hauling in a 58-yard pass in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. The 28-year-old receiver played six games for the Patriots and five for the Seahawks this season. The Seahawks will likely use a rotation to fill the No. 3 receiver role going forward, using Malik Turner, David Moore and Jaron Brown.
