Seahawks' Josh Gordon: Tending to ankle issue
Gordon (ankle) was listed as limited on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Gordon spent the last few weeks of his Patriots tenure on the sideline due to knee and ankle injuries and even was on injured reserve for the final week before he was cut. In his first practice since the Seahawks claimed him off waivers, he's ditched the knee issue, but the ankle concern still is in tow. He'll look to get clearance for Monday's game at San Francisco as he attempts to get up to speed with a new playbook.
