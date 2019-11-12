Gordon hauled in both targets for 27 yards in Monday's 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers.

Gordon's name wasn't called for most of the game, but he snagged a crucial third-down conversion for 13 yards late in the fourth quarter, setting up Jason Myers' go-ahead field goal. The 49ers sent it to overtime where Gordon caught a 14-yard pass on third down. As Gordon's knowledge of the playbook increases, his snap count and target share should rise with it. For now, it's clear why the Seahawks brought in Gordon, and his role could intensify after the bye week if Tyler Lockett's lower-leg injury is serious.