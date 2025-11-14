Jobe (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Jobe being cleared of injury designation indicates that he has passed the league's independent neurological exam for the concussion he suffered in the Seahawks' Week 10 win over the Commanders. With the depth present in the defensive back room, Jobe may be asked to fill a number of defensive roles in Sunday's contest. Regardless of where he plays, the cornerback was consistently playing 60 defensive snaps a game before injury, so the defense will likely continue to make use of the 27-year-old.