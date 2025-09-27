Jobe logged five tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense during Thursday's 23-20 win over the Cardinals.

Jobe was one of five Seahawks players to play all 67 defensive snaps Thursday. He finished in a three-way tie for third most tackles on the team, and he combined with Devon Witherspoon for a seven-yard sack on Kyler Murray late in the third quarter. It was the first sack of Jobe's four-year NFL career, and he has started the regular season with 22 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses (one interception) through four games.