default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jobe (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jobe suffered a concussion Week 9 against Washington and didn't play this past Sunday against Arizona. He didn't practice at all last week, so it's a promising sign that he was deemed limited to begin this week of practice. Jobe will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he's able to return to gameday action.

More News