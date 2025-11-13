Jobe (concussion) was estimated as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jobe suffered a concussion Week 9 against Washington and didn't play this past Sunday against Arizona. He didn't practice at all last week, so it's a promising sign that he was deemed limited to begin this week of practice. Jobe will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he's able to return to gameday action.