Jobe (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The cornerback was limited during Wednesday's session. Jobe logged 57 defensive snaps in each of Seattle's first two contests, and he looks likely to play a big role yet again this Sunday versus the Saints. The fourth-year pro has six tackles (four solo) and two pass breakups, including an interception, on the year so far.