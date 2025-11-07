Seahawks' Josh Jobe: Out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jobe (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Jobe suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Commanders and was unable to practice this week in any capacity. Nehemiah Pritchett will likely contribute to filling the outside cornerback role again this week after playing 19 defensive snaps in the role after Jobe's exit in Week 9.
