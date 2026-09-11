Jobe tallied six tackles (five solo) and intercepted a pass in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Patriots.

Jobe made the defensive play of the game for Seattle, stepping in front of a Drake Maye pass intended for Mack Williams in the end zone with less than 30 seconds remaining to halt New England's attempt at a comeback. That helped Jobe get his 2026 campaign off to a strong start after he logged a career-high 12 defensed passes over 16 regular-season games last year. Jobe played 70 of the Seahawks' 71 defensive snaps Wednesday and figures to take on a near-every-down role during the campaign.