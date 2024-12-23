Jobe recorded seven total tackles (all solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The Alabama product tied rookie linebacker Tyrice Knight for the Seahawks' leading-tacker in Sunday's narrow loss. Jobe also tied his season high of seven stops in Week 16, having now accumulated 33 total tackles and seven passes defended, including one interception, across just nine appearances this season. He is likely to remain one of Seattle's top outside cornerbacks, starting opposite Riq Woolen in the Week 17 matchup against the Bears on Thursday night.