Seahawks' Josh Jones: Active Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Rams.
Jones was considered questionable with a knee injury, but he'll now ultimately be able to give it a go. The 28-year-old will operate as the team's primary reserve option behind Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas at offensive tackle against Los Angeles.
