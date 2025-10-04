Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones will miss a second consecutive game due to an ankle injury. He wasn't able to practice this past week, but he'll look to return to the field ahead of the Seahawks' Week 6 contest against the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 12. Mason Richman will serve as the Seahawks' primary depth option at offensive tackle in Jones' absence.