Jones did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice due to ankle and knee injuries, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Jones presumably picked up the injuries during the Seahawks' win over the Panthers on Sunday. He has started at left tackle in each of Seattle's last two games due to the absence of Charles Cross (hamstring), the latter of whom also sat out of Tuesday's walkthrough practice. Jones will have two more opportunities to practice ahead of Saturday's NFC West tilt against the 49ers.