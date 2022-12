Jones is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams due to an illness, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Jones landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and is considered questionable for Sunday's matchup. After garnering a major role in Seattle's secondary to start the year, Jones has played just 20 defensive snaps over his past two appearances, so his potential absence wouldn't be a major blow to the Seahawks defense.