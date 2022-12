The Seahawks placed Jones (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jones departed Sunday's win over the Rams with a hamstring injury and has since been placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll now be forced to sit out of Seattle's next four matchups at minimmum. Ryan Neal (knee), Quandre Diggs and Johnathan Abram are currently in line to operate as the Seahawks' top safety options.