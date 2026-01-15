Jones (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones has now sat out practice two days in a row as Seattle makes preparations for the Divisional Round, putting his status for Saturday's game versus the 49ers into serious doubt. His health is of particular interest to the Seahawks right now given he's the projected backup to starting left tackle Charles Cross, who himself was limited at practice Wednesday because of a knee issue.