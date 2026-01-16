default-cbs-image
Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Jones was unable to practice all week while tending to a knee injury. His absence means Mason Richman and Amari Kight will serve as the primary backup offensive tackles behind Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross for Saturday's contest.

