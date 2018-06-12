Seahawks' Joshua Perry: Puts pen to paper
Perry secured a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Perry spent less than a month of the 2017 season with Indianapolis before being waived in November. The 24-year-old linebacker suited up for two games but only played four defensive snaps and made no tackles. Perry will battle for a special teams position with Seattle.
