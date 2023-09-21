Love (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
It's a new injury for the 25-year-old after he played every defensive snap in Weeks 1 and 2. Through two games, Love has recorded 22 tackles, one pass defended and a fumble recovery. Love and Quandre Diggs have been holding down safety duties for the Seahawks while Jamal Adams continues to work his way back from ACL surgery.
