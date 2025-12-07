The Seahawks activated Love (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Love has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest and is set to log his first start as a defensive back for the team since Week 4 on the road against the Cardinals. Love will likely retake his role as starting free safety, leaving Ty Okada to function as a third safety and primary depth piece.