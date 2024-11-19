Love finished with nine tackles (seven solo), including a tackle for a loss, in Sunday's 20-17 win over the 49ers.
The starting free safety also played on all 57 defensive snaps. Love now has 74 tackles (54 solo), four passes defensed, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2024.
